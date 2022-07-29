Back by popular demand!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Perhaps the best compliment a musician and/or band can receive is when he is asked to return.

And again and again and again!

So let High Prairie Elks member Gerry Killeen tell the story.

“Thank you for your excellent performances at our 2018 Rodeo dance,” Killeen writes.

“All of your people were very courteous and professional. We didn’t have any of the ‘extended break’ problems or ‘let’s party instead of playing’ problems we’ve experienced with other bands. All of our rodeo fans that attended the rodeo dance enjoyed the music and had a great time. I never heard one complaint.

“We don’t normally have a band back twice in a row, but since we had so many requests from our rodeo fans, and our own members, we’ve decided that we would like to bring you guys back this year for our 2019 Rodeo,” writes Killeen.

Lee returns to High Prairie Aug. 2-4 at 10 p.m. for the annual dance.

His story on his website tells the tale of an accomplished musician.

“Like a moth to a flame, country music fans are drawn to the warmth and charm of Donny Lee. A down-to-earth entertainer who knows no stranger, the Canada/Nashville-based singer, songwriter and performer has been using his musical gift since singing in the Carson City Band as a young adult and still strums and songwrites with his wife Shauna on the ’65 Gibson Hummingbird his father taught him to play on.”

His magnetic personality is not only a perfect fit for the stage, he also makes every single audience member feel like they are at their own personal concert, no matter what size the venue. Regularly invited back to perform at events like the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo, it is Lee’s mission to ensure his fans have the best time possible at his shows.

Since 2014, Lee has made his mark in Nashville playing at the famous honky tonk strip, while promoting himself as a country music artist.

With roots deep in country music, Lee shoots straight from the hip in how he approaches life and the stage. His engaging, interactive performances create memorable experiences for country music fans, and his reviews are a testament to that. It is Lee’s goal to share his love of entertaining on a larger platform to audiences far and wide.

Lee has many awards which highlight his work including: