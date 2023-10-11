‘Back in Time’ activities at Girouxville Oct. 27

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Experience decades of the past at the end of the month as Girouxville Goes Back in Time!

Family Community Support Services and a number of their partners are hosting a series of activities for people in the Smoky River Region in the spirit of Halloween.

“Last year it (Night at the Museum) was one of our popular events and many asked if we would be repeating it again this year,” says FCSS community program coordinator Anita Portsmouth.

“We anticipate even more people, so therefore in order to prevent lineups to get in and to share in the festivities we expanded it to allow other groups the opportunity to host their own events. This allows us to create a community event that includes the whole of Girouxville,” she adds.

The event will be held on Oct. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. Events will include Night at the Girouxville Museum, Settlers Serving Supper at the Club Etoile, Smoky River Bears Junior Forest Warden Club is hosting a Character Carnival, and Disco Fever Bowling at the Smoky Lanes Bowling Alley.

“We are looking for volunteers to play their character of choice and volunteers to assist with a variety of other small jobs, such as setting up, ensuring that visitors respect the items in the museum, and handing out candy,” says Portsmouth.

Club Etoile’s supper will feature chili and a bun and hotdogs from 5:30-7 p.m.

“The supper was something that Club Etoile is equipped for and while it was my suggestion, they liked the idea and decided to go with it,” she says.

“It gives visitors somewhere to get something to eat while keeping in the theme of the evening.”

Disco Bowling will also be a major feature of the evening, with disco themed fun at the Smoky Lanes Bowling. It costs $2 to participate.

“This again, was something that I suggested as it gave Smoky Lanes the opportunity to utilize their glow ball that they already have and a chance to give visitors the opportunity to try bowling or experience the Smoky Lanes Bowling Alley,” says Portsmouth.

The Toonie Carnival is at the Girouxville Hall. Games will include tossing games, washer toss, Frisbee toss, and a fishing pond for children.

“It’s family friendly,” says Portsmouth of the evening. “We have asked that none of the character volunteers dress up (to be) scary or inappropriate for young children. It is something a little different to do and it’s educational while being fun.”

Portsmouth says Girouxville is a fantastic community and a great place to visit.

“The Girouxville Museum has some wonderful artifacts and is well worth visiting,” says Portsmouth.

“The volunteers playing characters will enhance the experience of the entire evening,” she adds.

For more information or to volunteer to be a character at the museum, please phone FCSS at (780) 837-2220.