Back on track! October 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie Red Wing player Braydan Auger, front, controls the puck in front of Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lightning player James Joseph, back left, and Red Wing teammate Noah Cunningham, back right, in National Junior Hockey League action Oct. 15 in High Prairie. The Red Wings won the game 6-1. Two nights earlier, they defeated the hometown Gibbons Pioneers 6-2. The Red Wings face Mayerthorpe twice this weekend – Oct. 27 at Mayerthorpe before the teams play Oct. 28 in High Prairie