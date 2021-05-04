Back to at-home learning

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Some grades in schools in High Prairie and Kinuso are returning to school at home.



All students in Grades 8-9 at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie were moved to at-home learning April 28.



High Prairie School Division announced the information in a news release on its website April 29.



The change was expected to last just over one week.



Recent cases of COVID-19 have resulted in a staff shortage that will not be resolved until the most recent isolation period is over.



Grade 7 students were offered in-person classes unless they are currently in isolation due to other cases of COVID-19.



In-person classes for Grade 8 and 9 students will resume on May 10 if no further restrictions or cases result in additional student and staff isolations.



Kinuso School returned students in Grades 9-12 to at-home learning April 29.



Students in kindergarten to Grade 8 were offered in-person classes unless they are currently in isolation due to other cases of COVID-19.



In-person classes for Grade 9-12 students in Kinuso will resume on May 17 if no further restrictions or cases result in additional student and staff isolations.