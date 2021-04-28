Back to at-home learning

COVID case reported at St. Andrew’s School

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Some students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School are returning to at-home learning after a COVID case was confirmed.



Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Supt. Betty Turpin and St. Andrew’s principal Marc Lamoureux co-authored a letter to parents and guardians of the school April 20.



“We were notified today that one individual at our school has tested positive for COVID-19. All close contacts of this individual are in Grade 9B, some ride the bus with the individual and several staff members.”



All close contacts were contacted by phone and the school awaits further direction from Alberta Health Services.



In the meantime, AHS recommends all close contacts get tested twice during their isolation period. The first test should be done immediately and the second test should be done between day 10 and 14.



“Even if these individuals test negative, they are required to continue isolating for the full isolation period,” write Turpin and Lamoureux.



Effectively immediately, all students deemed as close contacts will be provided-at home learning during the isolation period. Teachers will contact students with assignments and parents may sign out devices from the school for students requiring one. Parents are advised a loan agreement is required with the school.