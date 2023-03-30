Backs back in court March 27

A High Prairie woman charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a seven-month-old boy last October was set to be back in court earlier this week.

Kyra Renee Backs was scheduled to return to High Prairie provincial court March 27 for election and plea.

The matter was previously in court Jan. 27 to set dates for a preliminary inquiry.

However, the matter was put over to March 6 because the Crown had not received full disclosure.

On Jan. 27, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said the request came from Serge Eta-Ndu, a Crown prosecutor working on case.

“We’re waiting for an autopsy report,” Payne said for Eta-Ndu.

However, the matter did not appear on the March 6 docket and had not returned since.

Backs was 29 when she was charged on Oct. 15, 2022 by the RCMP in connection with the sudden death.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate an incident called a homicide.

An RCMP news release issued Oct. 13 by Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says High Prairie RCMP received a report from the High Prairie RCMP from the High Prairie Health Complex on Oct 6 about 4:30 p.m.

“… of the sudden death of a seven-month-old male infant from High Prairie that occurred at a residence in High Prairie,” Fontaine says.

“An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 11, 2022 at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the seven-month-old infant’s manner of death was determined to be a homicide.”

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation assisted by the High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.