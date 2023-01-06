Backs matter returning to court Jan. 30

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a seven-month-old boy in her home in October is scheduled to return to court at the end of the month.

The matter of Kyra Renee Backs was back in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 19. Judge S.P. Hinkley adjourned the matter to Jan. 30 for plea.

Judge Hinkley also plans to set dates for a preliminary inquiry.

Backs’ lawyer, Stephen Brophy, was represented by agent Zev Macklin.

“We still have outstanding disclosure,” Macklin told court.

“Initial disclosure will likely take a number of weeks,” Brophy said.

Backs was 29 when she was charged on Oct. 15, 2022 by the RCMP in connection with the sudden death that occurred in a High Prairie residence.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate an incident that is being called a homicide.

An RCMP news released Oct. 13 by Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says High Prairie RCMP received a report from the High Prairie Health Complex at about 4:30 p.m.

An autopsy conducted Oct. 11 at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the death as a homicide.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation assisted by the High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.