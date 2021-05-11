Backup plan for Seniors’ Week

SPN Staff

The current COVID pandemic will not stop Big Lakes County FCSS from recognizing the contributions of seniors.



Each year, FCSS hosts events during Seniors’ Week to show their appreciation but COVID has put a stop to indoor gatherings.



Instead, all seniors 55 and over who register will have a lunch and a goody bag delivered to them by FCSS staff.



To register, call [780] 776-3811 before June 1. There are a limited number of lunches available so please book early.



Lunch will be delivered on June 9 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.