Bankole joins HPSD as sec-treasurer

Florence Bankole

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division has appointed Florence Bankole as its new secretary-treasurer.

She will succeed Jody Frawley, who leaves in March after serving HPSD for five years, says a news release.

“I am very passionate about children and have volunteered in local schools and churches back in Nigeria,” says Bankole, who starts March 22.

“In my leisure time, I spend time with my family, enjoy evening walks and do research of various topics.”

Bankole has 10 years experience in finance in the consulting, agriculture, manufacturing and real estate sectors.

She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Finance [Covenant University] with first-class honours among the top two per cent of her graduating class.

Besides a Certified Public Accountant designation, she has a Chartered Global Management Accountant designation from the United Kingdom.

Bankole is currently working towards a Master’s Degree in Public Education.