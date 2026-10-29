‘Banner’ day for Delorme!

Prairie River Junior High School (High Prairie) student Sophie Delorme, right, competed in the Provincial Skills Canada Culinary Arts (Junior High) competition May 7 in Edmonton. Delorme returned home with a silver medal, competing against students from across Alberta. Skills Canada is a Trade Showcase that features competition in over 45 different categories – Culinary Arts judges (all red seal chefs) had high praise for Delorme’s skills, poise, knowledge and attitude. Presenting the banner is Karissa Jackman, PRJH Foods Teacher coach.
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