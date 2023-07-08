Banner for veterans proposed by McLennan Royal Canadian Legion

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In many Peace Country towns, you can see recognition banners attached to streetlights of local veterans near Remembrance Day.

The banners may soon be coming to McLennan.

The McLennan Legion Branch is trying to raise money through sponsorship for the banners, which they hope will be ready for Remembrance Day later this year.

“That’s a fantastic idea,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier.

“It looks so nice.”

CAO Lorraine Willier told council public works may have to purchase new brackets to accommodate the banners.

Nonetheless, council agreed to help place the banners and are in full support of the project, even if there is an extra cost.