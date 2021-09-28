Bantam Prospectors drop 2 to open season

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors opened the season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League with two losses.

On the road in Sexsmith, the Prospectors fell 44-6 to the Shamrocks on Sept. 11.

Peace River’s lone touchdown came from a one-yard push into the end zone from quarterback Silvanus Dyck.

The play was set up from a 30-yard pass from Dyck to wide receiver Deacon Weldon.

Sexsmith led 22-0 at halftime.

“With more practice under their belts, the Prospectors were hoping to right the ship going into the second road game [Sept. 18],” says Josh Scott, who shares head coaching duties with Dean Tubbs.

“After some back-and- forth exchanges in the beginning of the game, the Shamrocks were able to break through and score the first points of the game on a scramble into the end zone.”

Peace River was blanked 22-0 by the Grande Prairie Norsemen on the road Sept. 18.

“Although it was a better matchup defensively, the Prospectors were unable to put together any offence to move the ball successfully,” Scott says.

The Norsemen scored in the opening quarter from an outside run and led 8-0 going into the second quarter.

Grande Prairie added a touchdown in the second quarter on a passing play and led 16-0 at halftime.

The Prospectors were able to hold defensively better in the second half but were exposed on a run up the middle by the Norsemen who increased the score to 22-0.

Peace River started the 2021 season with low registration number of nine players, Scott says.

“We had players trickle in leading up to the game with 12 showing up the last week of practice before the first game,” Scott says.

It brought the roster up to 21 players.

“With limited practices for most of the players, we travelled to Sexsmith to play against a well-prepared Shamrock team that has had 16 registered players for most of the season so far,” Scott says.

The bantam league is now playing nine-player football, rather than 12 players, which allows for more open field for running plays.

After hosting the Grande Prairie Broncos on Sept. 25, the Prospectors host the Grande Prairie Raiders Oct. 2.