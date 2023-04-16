Barracudas shine bright in inaugural tourney

Big Lakes Volleyball Club U-16 girls’ team competed in the club’s first home tournament. Honey Auger, left, bumps the ball in action. Others in the photo, left-right, are Georgia Halldorson and Jewel Chalifoux.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes Barracudas Volleyball Club hosted its inaugural tournament March 31 to April 2 in High Prairie.

Several local teams won medals in the tournament that featured 18 teams from Valleyview, Slave Lake, Peace River, Fairview, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Dawson Creek, St. Albert and Edmonton.

Big Lakes won gold in U-18 girls. The U-14 girls’ team won silver in the higher U-16 division. Both the girls’ and boy’s U-16 teams won bronze in their divisions.

“All in all, it was a very successful weekend for BLVC,” says Jordan Taylor, a current coach and former board member.

“Our teams fare well with other teams from the north.”

Big Lakes U-12 co-ed- and U-13 girls’ teams did not finish in the top three.

“However, I heard nothing but praise for the way both teams competed, playing well and having great sportsmanship.,” Taylor says.

“Coaches of both teams were super proud of each player.”

Players appreciated all the fans, he notes.

“Fan support at our home tournament was amazing with many spectators coming out,” Taylor says.

Spectator areas at E.W. Pratt School, Prairie River Junior High School and High Prairie Elementary were full throughout the tournament, he notes.

The club plans to make the host tournament an annual event.