Be careful when winter burning

When preparing for winter burning, choose a location that is on high ground and so the pile can be 25 metres or more away from structures and standing trees. Surround the pile with a fireguard that is at least 15 metres wide on top of bare mineral soil.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Anyone who plans winter burning is advised to be cautious.

Peace River and Slave Lake Forest Protection Areas remind people to take proper and safe steps when winter burning.

Although a fire permit is not required in the winter, people who ignite and monitor fires before March 1 are responsible.

Before starting a fire, people are required to notify their local forest area office to report the scheduled start and end dates, description of materials to be burned and legal land description.

To report a planned burned, phone the Peace River office at [780] 624-6190, High Prairie Prairie office at [780] 523-6619 or Slave Lake office at [780] 849-7377.

People are also advised to check with the local municipal office and/or roadway maintenance company to ensure notification systems are in place.

Other tips include: