Be safe this summer, RCMP urge

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
With warm weather comes more fun in the great outdoors, including an increase in off highway vehicle [OHV] use.
High Prairie RCMP want everyone to enjoy their OHVs but in a safe and responsible manner.
“Every year, the High Prairie RCMP responds to numerous calls about off highway vehicles,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta RCMP district.
Alberta’s Guide to Outdoor Recreation on Provincial Crown Land and information on responsible OHV use is available on the Government of Alberta’s website.
Fontaine adds High Prairie RCMP patrol the urban and rural areas, and will be out on trails, educating and enforcing riders on rules and regulations around the use of an OHV.
“Impaired driving laws apply to an OHV. If you are found to be driving an OHV while impaired by drug or alcohol, you can be charged under the Criminal Code of Canada. Open alcohol is also prohibited on public land,” says Fontaine.
For further information regarding OHV use in the area, contact High Prairie Bylaw Services at [780] 523-3388.
If you have any complaints about an OHV, contact High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370.
OHV safety tips
- The OHV must be registered and insured, with a licence plate visible.
- Operate your OHV at safe and reasonable speeds.
- You must not operate an OHV with more passengers than the OHV was designed to carry.
- Everyone riding an OHV must wear an approved helmet unless the OHV is equipped with rollover protection and seat belts and the seat belts are being used.
- Ensure your OHV is properly maintained and be familiar with the OHV that you ride.
- Carry an emergency kit which should include a cell phone, charger, First Aid supplies, food and water.
- Let someone know where you will be travelling to and when you plan to return home.
- Share trails responsibly and be considerate of hikers, cyclists and others using the trails.