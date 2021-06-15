Be safe this summer, RCMP urge

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

With warm weather comes more fun in the great outdoors, including an increase in off highway vehicle [OHV] use.



High Prairie RCMP want everyone to enjoy their OHVs but in a safe and responsible manner.



“Every year, the High Prairie RCMP responds to numerous calls about off highway vehicles,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta RCMP district.



Alberta’s Guide to Outdoor Recreation on Provincial Crown Land and information on responsible OHV use is available on the Government of Alberta’s website.



Fontaine adds High Prairie RCMP patrol the urban and rural areas, and will be out on trails, educating and enforcing riders on rules and regulations around the use of an OHV.



“Impaired driving laws apply to an OHV. If you are found to be driving an OHV while impaired by drug or alcohol, you can be charged under the Criminal Code of Canada. Open alcohol is also prohibited on public land,” says Fontaine.



For further information regarding OHV use in the area, contact High Prairie Bylaw Services at [780] 523-3388.



If you have any complaints about an OHV, contact High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370.

OHV safety tips