Beamish wins Grant Gaschnitz Memorial Ag Award

Elly Beamish, left, accepts the Grant Gaschnitz Memorial Agriculture Award from Audrey Gaschnitz. Photo courtesy of Dan Przybylski, Northern Horizon.

A High Prairie woman with a lifelong background in farming, and who is pursing studies this fall at Lakeland College, is this year’s recipient of the 2022 Grant Gaschnitz Memorial Agriculture Award.

Elly Beamish received the award at the Peace Country Beef and Forage Association’s [PCBFA] annual general meeting at Rycroft March 18.

Audrey Gaschnitz, Grant’s widow, attended the meeting to present the $500 sponsorship award to further Beamish’s agriculture knowledge. The award was created in 2019 by the Gaschnitz family in Grant’s memory and chosen from an inspiring set of applications.

Beamish wrote in her application she is committed to contributing to the agricultural community once she completes her education. She has been accepted into Lakeland College’s Animal Health Technology program. During the two-year program, Beamish will learn a variety of veterinarian skills and procedures to improve her abilities to help animals needing care.

After graduation, Beamish plans to return to the Peace Country and is keen to bring her knowledge back to the family farm as well as the rest of the ag community. Beamish has identified there is a lack of vet services in the region and aspires to help fill the gap.

Beamish also plans to continue the family tradition of bringing animals into school settings to share her knowledge about animals and agriculture with the next generation.

Beamish is a fourth-generation producer who is proud to carry on the tradition of a farming lifestyle. She has lived on the family farm her entire life, where her family raises cattle and sheep. She has her own herd of beef cattle, and the sheep are a recent addition to the family farm and a venture she has taken on with her brother.

She values lifelong learning and is passionate about her animal health and husbandry knowledge to better care for her livestock.

Grant Gaschnitz was a prominent figure of the Peace Country agriculture community. He was passionate about agriculture, beef cattle production in particular, and he had a special interest in supporting young people who were starting out in their farming and ranching careers.

Gaschnitz always encouraged young producers to work on advancing their knowledge of the industry to help them run more productive and profitable operations. He was a very active member of the PCBFA, being awarded a lifetime membership in 2019. He could always be found promoting educational opportunities through PCBFA and other local and provincial organizations. Many admired Gaschnitz for always being willing to consider new ideas and try new things on his own farm.

The Gaschnitz family is very proud to provide the sponsorship opportunity to the Peace Country’s young producers and continue Grant’s legacy of promoting lifelong learning.

The award is awarded each year to a Peace Country producer who is in the beginning stages of his/her farming/ranching career to assist in acquiring further knowledge. The sponsorship is administered by the PCBFA.

Watch for next year’s application in late 2022 on the PCBFA’s website.

Donations can be made to the sponsorship fund to support the young farmers of the region at any time. Details can be found at www.peacecoutrybeef.ca under the scholarship tag.