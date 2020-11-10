Bean Bag Toss Winter League begins

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
Another new and inexpensive sport has taken root in the High Prairie area.
The Bean Bag Toss Winter League began in early October. A schedule has been drawn with games in East Prairie, the Eagle’s Nest at Enilda and Joussard, with a fourth site to be determined. All games are on Sundays.
Rules have been drawn in which games are comprised to 21 points.
Registration at each site begins at 11:45 a.m. with play beginning at 1 p.m. Players can practice until from noon to 12:50 p.m.
Entry fees are as follows: $5 for both the random draw rounds and Bean Bag Toss Challenge, and $10 for select your own partner.
For more information, contact any of the contacts on the schedule.
Tentative Schedule
Date – Location
Nov. 1 – East Prairie Community Hall
Nov. 15 – Enilda Eagle’s’ Nest
Nov. 22 – Joussard Community Hall
Dec. 6 – East Prairie Community Hall
Dec. 13 – Location TBA
Jan. 10 – Location TBA
Jan. 17 – Enilda Eagle’s Nest
Jan. 24 – Joussard Community Hall
Feb. 7 – East Prairie Community Hall
Feb. 14 – Location TBA
Feb. 21 – Enilda Eagle’s Nest
Feb. 28 – Joussard Community Hall
March 7 – East Prairie Community Hall
March 14 – Location TBA
March 21 – Enilda Eagle’s Nest
March 28 – Joussard Community Hall
April 4 – East Prairie Community Hall
April 11 – Location TBA
April 18 – Enilda Eagle’s Nest
April 25 – Joussard Community Hall
East Prairie Contacts:
Lloyd Cunningham [780] 523-4077 or [780] 536-0162
Doug Bellerose [780] 523-8251
Enilda Eagle’s Next Contacts
Julie Bellerose [780] 523-4511
Brad Cunningham [780] 523-4511
Joussard Contacts:
Jeannette [780] 536-1028
Judy [780] 536-7247