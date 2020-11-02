Bean Bag Toss Winter League begins

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Another new and inexpensive sport has taken root in the High Prairie area.

The Bean Bag Toss Winter League began in early October. A schedule has been drawn with games in East Prairie, the Eagle’s Nest at Enilda and Joussard, with a fourth site to be determined. All games are on Sundays.

Rules have been drawn in which games are comprised to 21 points.

Registration at each site begins at 11:45 a.m. with play beginning at 1 p.m. Players can practice until from noon to 12:50 p.m.

Entry fees are as follows: $5 for both the random draw rounds and Bean Bag Toss Challenge, and $10 for select your own partner.

For more information, contact any of the contacts below the schedule.

Tentative Schedule

Date – Location

Nov. 1 – East Prairie Community Hall

Nov. 15 – Enilda Eagle’s’ Nest

Nov. 22 – Joussard Community Hall

Dec. 6 – East Prairie Community Hall

Dec. 13 – Location TBA

Jan. 10 – Location TBA

Jan. 17 – Enilda Eagle’s Nest

Jan. 24 – Joussard Community Hall

Feb. 7 – East Prairie Community Hall

Feb. 14 – Location TBA

Feb. 21 – Enilda Eagle’s Nest

Feb. 28 – Joussard Community Hall

March 7 – East Prairie Community Hall

March 14 – Location TBA

March 21 – Enilda Eagle’s Nest

March 28 – Joussard Community Hall

April 4 – East Prairie Community Hall

April 11 – Location TBA

April 18 – Enilda Eagle’s Nest

April 25 – Joussard Community Hall

East Prairie Contacts:

Lloyd Cunningham [780] 523-4077 or [780] 536-0162

Doug Bellerose [780] 523-8251

Enilda Eagle’s Next Contacts

Julie Bellerose [780] 523-4511

Brad Cunningham [780] 523-4511

Joussard Contacts:

Jeannette [780] 536-1028

Judy [780] 536-7247