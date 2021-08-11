Bear mauls woman to death near Swan Hills

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A 26-year-old woman was mauled to death after being attacked in a wooded area northwest of Swan Hills on July 31.



News sources say Swan Hills RCMP received a report of an attack shortly after 3 p.m.



“She was evacuated by her co-worker on a helicopter and brought back to the Swan Hills Airport where they met up with an ambulance, emergency crews, and she was subsequently declared deceased at the airport,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says.



The victim from the Peers area was planting trees about 30 km northwest of Swan Hills with a co-worker when the incident occurred.



A witness told RCMP she believed it was a black bear that attacked the woman.



Alberta Fish and Wildlife took over the investigation to determine what type of bear it was and try to locate it.



The black bear involved in the fatal attack was euthanized Aug. 3 by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.



“The bear that killed the woman was euthanized in accordance with the Black Bear Response Guide,” reads a government statement.



“This decision is never made lightly, and when it is made, it is to prevent more attacks by that particular bear.”



Alberta Fish and Wildlife set up cameras and a bear trap in the area and took samples from the victim’s clothing to create a DNA profile for the suspect bear.



Officers located three bears near the site of the attack before the suspect bear was identified.



Anyone out in the wild is advised to obey bear safety rules and guidelines to be safe and protect themselves and others.



Safety tips are offered online at alberta.ca/bears-and-outdoor-recreation.aspx.



Anyone who sees or encounters a bear is requested to phone Fish and Wildlife’s Report-a-Poacher line at (1-800) 642-3800 anytime of the day or night.