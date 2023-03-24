Beaudet, Willier win first place at 30th annual JCA Fishing Tournament

Lauren Beaudet, of Slave Lake, left, and Morgan Willier, of Kinuso, middle, finished first in the 30th annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament on March 11 on Lesser Slave Lake. They shared the prize of $1,500. Presenting the cheque is Joussard Community Association director Jeanette Willier.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Beautiful late-winter weather welcomed anglers to the 30th annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament held March 11 on Lesser Slave Lake, hosted by the Joussard Community Association.

Teams of two hit the lake for the tournament, previously held in 2020 before the event was cancelled in 2022 and 2021 by COVID-19 restrictions.

“We had 50 teams,” says tournament organizer Jeanette Willier, a JCA director.

“It turned out to be a beautiful day on the lake for ice fishing.

“People were happy to have the event return after two years off.”

Competitors travelled from all over Alberta and British Columbia, some as far away as Slocan, B.C.

Over the years, the event has registered as many as 100 teams.

After attracting 82 teams in 2019, the 2020 tournament drew an all-time low 39 teams just as the coronavirus pandemic started.

Organizers say 56 per cent of competitors caught a fish and 22 teams were skunked.

A total of 28 fish were caught and registered including 17 walleye, seven burbot and four perch.

Willier acknowledged that local residents Sharon Brassard and Marge Comeau were among anglers who have been longtime participants in the tournament.

The Comeau family also donated an outfitters’ tent as one of the major prizes in the raffle.

Organizers also thank all the businesses and individuals who donated prizes supported the tournament in various ways.

The JCA hopes for more teams when the tournament returns in 2024.

30th Annual Joussard Community

Association Fishing Tournament

March 30, 2023

First Place – Morgan Willier & Lauren Beaudet $1,500

Second Place – Kevin Bellerose & Jerry Willier $1,000

Third Place – Harvey Carrier & Lincoln Bozarth $500

Fourth Place – Joe Bellerose & Laverne Bellerose $300

Fifth Place – Judy Hamelin & Brian Garton $300

Skunked Team – Donald Bouchard & Jason McCarthy $100

Child Team – Melonie Tera & Braden Rogers N/A

Youngest Child Team – Chris Kamieniecki & Dawson Kamieniecki N/A

Youngest Female Angler – Kozia Patenaude (7 years) $25

Youngest Male Angler -Dawson Kamieniecki (7 years) $25

Oldest Female Angler – Delanie Hird $50

Oldest Male Angler – Tony Steinmann $50

Farthest Away Team – Delanie Hird Slocan and Gene Hird $50

First Measured Fish – David Lamarche & Shae Odegaard $100

Draw for Hidden Length – Allan Cardinal & Rob Basisty $100

Biggest Fish – Stephan Chalifoux & Tim Gruber $100

Second Longest Burbot – Morgan Willier & Lauren Beaudet $40

Longest Walleye – Kevin Schafer & Robert Gall $40

Longest Perch – Allan Cardinal & Rob Basisty $40

50./50 Raffle – Chris Kamieniecki $1,170

Ice Fishing Tent Raffle – Peighton Nygaard

Kevin Bellerose, left, and Jerry Willier, both of Driftpile, middle, finished second in the 30th annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament. They shared the prize of $1,000 Presenting the cheque is Joussard Community Association director Jeanette Willier.