Beautify the town June 11, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Town of High Prairie public works employee Riley Prevost was busy hanging flower baskets around the town on May 31. Other communities around the region also hang flower baskets or plant flowers throughout the downtown and main streets to beautify the area.