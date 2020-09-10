Bedard charity event at Agriplex Sept. 26

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Once again, community- minded and caring people are stepping forward to help a family in need.



Volunteers are holding the Bedard Family Fundraiser Barrel Jackpot Sept. 26 at the High Prairie Agriplex.



Veronica and Robert Bedard have taken time off work to be with their son in the hospital in the city. Event organizers know bills don’t stop, and want to help with the family’s expenses.



The event is close to organizers’ hearts because Veronica is president of the High Prairie Ag Society, and long-time volunteer.



Registration and warmup begins at 2 p.m. with runs at 3 p.m. Half the proceeds will be donated to the family, and half to payouts.



Three categories are open to riders. Open riders pay $40 per run, Youth riders $30 per run and Peewee riders [10 years and under] $20 per run. Division are determined by an 8/10-second split in the Open category, one-second split in Youth, and three-second for Peewees.



All riders are welcome, but riders under 15 years must wear a helmet.



The Agriplex is located one km north of High Prairie on Highway 749.



Dorothy’s Kitchen will be open, and monetary donations accepted.



For more information or to pre-register, please call Angie Halverson at [780] 291-0133.