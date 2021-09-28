Behaviour specialists appointed

Kendall Carlson, left, and Shannon Long, right are the new behaviour management specialists for students at Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two new behaviour management specialists for students have been appointed by Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

“Kendall [Carlson] and Shannon [Long] both have very important roles in all HFCRD schools supporting students to become the best version of themselves,” HFCRD communications co-ordinator Jody Bekevich says.

Carlson is new to the school division.

Originally from High Prairie, she now lives in Manning.

Carlson graduated from Augustana University and is working towards her Master of Psychology.

Long is originally from Peace River and has worked many years with HFCRD.

She graduated from the University of Calgary and is currently working towards her Masters of Psychology.