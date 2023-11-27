Bekevich joins Norris staff

Kevin Bekevich

Richard Froese

South Peace News

T.A. Norris Middle School in Peace River welcomes two new teachers on staff.

Kevin Bekevich teaches Music for Grades 5-8, English 7 and Social Studies 7 in his first full-time teaching position.

He was born and raised in Peace River and begins a new career.

“After playing music professionally for the last 20 years, I decided to embrace my passion for music and apply it to the classroom,” says Bekevich.

He will also lead an after-school music club.

Bekevich graduated from the University of Lethbridge with a Bachelor of Education and from MacEwan University in Edmonton with a Bachelor of Music.

Erin Cook is also a new teacher at Norris.