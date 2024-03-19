Bell answers call to police drugs, gangs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Faust RCMP is stepping up to fight the battles of drugs and gangs in the region.

Const. Tyler Bell joins the Faust force March 12 to focus on drug and gang enforcement.

“There have been a growing number of complaints about an increase in drug and gang activity within Big Lakes County,” says Bell, who transfers from the High Prairie RCMP where he was posted for three-and-a-half years.

“We have noticed a very high increase in very potent and deadly street drugs in our area, from cocaine, heroin, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl.”

Bell worked in an enhanced position in Whitefish Lake First Nation, focusing on guns and gangs enforcement.

“We want to make sure that our communities and citizens feel safe and are not afraid nor intimidated by drug dealers and gang members.

“Drug dealers and gang members are not welcome in our community and I will stop at no lengths to make sure there is constant enforcement in those areas,” he says.

Faust RCMP unit commander Cpl. Dennis Kerr is pleased Bell has chosen to be posted at Faust.

“He has a wealth of knowledge in the drugs and gang enforcement field, as well as general duty policing and we look forward to his presence in Faust,” says Kerr.

“Faust RCMP is focusing on crime reduction, safe communities and continue efforts to promote and develop strong ties between the RCMP and the community.”

Bell welcomes the challenge.

“I will investigate calls of service in the region and assist junior members with training in drug and gang enforcement.”