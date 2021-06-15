Bellrose poaching trial postponed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A trial set to start June 7 for a High Prairie man charged in a major illegal fish-poaching operation is postponed.



Louis Robert Bellrose, 85, was scheduled for trial June 7-11 in Edmonton provincial court.



However, the trial was postponed by COVID-19 restrictions.



Bellrose was scheduled to appear June 14 to set a new date for trial.



He is charged with one count of unlawfully possess fish and 11 counts of unauthorized buying and selling fish.



Bellrose faces other related charges that are still in the court system.



Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced the charges Jan. 23, 2020 after concluding a two-year undercover investigation focused on trafficking fish in northern and central Alberta.



Bellrose is among 33 people from the High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake areas and other Alberta communities facing at total of 80 charges under the General Fisheries (Alberta) Regulations.



The other people charged are from Morinville, Edmonton, Vegreville, Bashaw, Halkirk and Castor.



It is alleged the fish netted were primarily in Lesser Slave Lake east of High Prairie and Winagami Lake northwest of High Prairie under the guise of Metis and Treaty domestic fishing rights.



There is no commercial fishery in Alberta and Metis and Treaty harvesting rights allow for personal subsistence use only.



Charges include the unlawful sale, purchase and possession of fish, including lake whitefish and walleye.



During the course of the investigation, it was estimated that about 12,000 pounds of fish were illegally killed and subsequently trafficked from the two lakes.



The penalty for trafficking fish is a maximum of $100,000 and one year in jail.