Benefit for cancer victim in HP

Friends of a cancer victim in High Prairie are holding a fundraising supper at the High Prairie Legion Hall March 11.

“We are having a fundraising supper for our dear friend, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer,” writes Nilda Dube in her poster.

“She’s employed in our nursing home in High Prairie and has helped so many of our loved ones.”

Advance tickets for the supper are $25 per adult or $12.50 per child 12-15 years old. Contact Nilda Dube at (780) 523-7573 for more information.