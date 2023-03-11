Benefit for Hyde family March 11

A benefit night for Joe and Frankie Hyde, who lost their home in a fire Feb. 2, will be held at the Triangle Hall 16 km west of High Prairie March 11.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the silent auction. A potluck supper begins at 6:30 p.m. and a live pie auction at 8 p.m. Guests are asked to bring salads, desserts and other dishes. Meat and buns will be provided by the Pioneer Threshermans Association. If you would like to donate toward the auctions, please phone (780) 219-0112 or (780) 291-0353 before March 10.

There will be a cash bar and live music provided by Backwater Breakdown.

All money raised will be forwarded to help the couple build a new home.