Best ever! September 15, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The flowers at MacIntyre Park in High Prairie were said by many to be the best ever this year.Planted by Grade 4-5 students at High Prairie Elementary School and St. Andrew's School this spring,and maintained by the Town of High Prairie, the project is headed by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association