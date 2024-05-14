Best to lead staff at Bishop Routhier

Rosalind Best

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Rosalind Best has been appointed the new principal of Bishop Routhier School in Peavine Metis Settlement starting in the 2024-25 school year.

She has been a valued employee at Northland School Division since 2014 and previously served as principal at Hillview School in East Prairie Metis Settlement for three years, says a Northland news release May 1.

Best is delighted about her new role.

“I am thrilled to be named the principal of Bishop Routhier School,” Best says.

“I am eager to work with students, staff, parents, guardians and community members.

“Our joint efforts will significantly contribute to the success of our students both now and in the future.”

Best brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She has served as a literacy lead and the Northland land-based training learning co-ordinator and demonstrated her commitment to innovative educational approaches.

Best eared a Bachelor of Education from Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. and a Bachelor of Applied Arts from Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax.

She is also a graduate of Northland’s Aspiring Leaders Program, which prepares talented educators for future leadership roles.