Best wishes August 28, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Town of High Prairie peace officer Erica Rittner left town earlier this month after eight years on the job. At council’s meeting Aug. 8, senior peace officer Alan Bloom told council Rittner’s last day of work was Aug. 10. “I appreciate everything this town has done for me and my family,” said Rittner. In the photo, left-right, are Mayor Brian Panasiuk, Rittner and Bloom. Panasiuk presented Rittner with some gifts on behalf of council and thanked her for her service. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Public works review progresses for Big Lakes County Desjardins honoured as High Prairie’s outstanding citizen Peace River council to have second look at pool repairs Written reports now mandatory