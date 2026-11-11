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Better farming practices being taught at PCBFA Fairview workshop

by | Nov 11, 2026 | Events

Agricultural producers in the Peace Region will have an opportunity to learn about sustainable farming practices and environmental stewardship at an upcoming Environmental Farm Plan (EFP) Workshop in Fairview.

Peace Country Beef and Forage Association (PCBFA) extension coordinator Parteek Bhardwaj says the session will provide valuable information and resources to help producers assess their farming operations, identify potential environmental risks and explore ways to protect land and water for future generations.

“PCBFA’s aim is to help producers, and these workshops are one way we do that,” says Bhardwaj.

“We want to give producers time and support to work on their Environmental Farm Plans, ask questions, and look at areas of their farms that could benefit from additional considerations.”

Bhardwaj says he is also an EFP technician, and he will be at the workshop to answer questions and help producers with the workbook, including anyone who is not comfortable with digital technology. If someone does not have a working laptop, Bhardwaj says PCBFA can provide one for them to use during the workshop.

“Farm life is busy, and there is always another chore that needs attention,” he says.

“This workshop gives producers some focused, dedicated time away from the never-ending to-do list, to sit down and work on their EFP workbook with a professional,” he adds.

Bhardwaj says the workbook helps producers identify environmental risks on their farms and plan for future improvements.

“It gives them a chance to think about what needs attention now and what they can work towards over time,” he adds.

“A completed EFP is also a requirement for many funding programs.”

The workshop will kick off with an overview of the program, an explanation as to why it is useful, and an explanation of how the workbook is set up. Bhardwaj says the producers will then work through chapters that apply to their farms.

“The questions cover things such as soil type, land slope, farming practices, emergency planning, manure and fertilizer storage and handling, and record keeping,” he explains.

“One producer told me that, while going through the workbook, he realized his farm emergency plan was outdated and would benefit from further considerations. He started working on it after our session. Examples like this show how the EFP can help producers see potential risks in their operation.”

Bhardwaj says producers often start an EFP because they need one for a funding application, but he thinks it is useful for anyone operating a farm.

“If producers know a funding program they are interested in requires an EFP, this is a good opportunity to complete it before applications open in the new year,” Bhardwaj explains.

“An approved EFP is valid for 10 years, although it is recommended to update it when major changes are made to the farm. I would especially encourage producers who find it difficult to make time for the workbook at home, or who feel technology is a barrier, to attend.”

The Environmental Plan Workshop will be held on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the PCBFA Research Farm at 820059 Range Road 35, north of Fairview airport. Bhardwaj says producers do not have to stay for the entire workshop, but their team encourages interested producers to use the time to make as much progress as they can.

“Some people prefer to get familiar with the workbook and then continue at home over a few sessions,” he says.

“Others prefer to stay and get as much done as possible while they have time set aside. We will also provide a free lunch, so producers can focus on their work without worrying about bringing or arranging lunch.”

An EFP is a free, confidential tool that producers use to assess environmental risks on their own farms. It also helps them recognize the good practices they already have in place and develop an action plan for areas that need improvement.

“I think the workshop can also be useful for families thinking about the next generation taking over the farm,” he says.

“Going through it together can help the younger generation understand how things are currently done, and talk about what may need attention in the future,” he adds.

Bhardwaj says producers do not need to have all the answers before they attend the workshop. He urges producers to bring questions, work through the workbook, and get help along the way.

For more information or to register for the course, please email Parteek at parteek@pcbfa.ca or call (368) 299-1114.

Emily Plihal
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter

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