Better than expected

Development in HP in 2020 exceeds expectations

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Building activity and development in the Town of High Prairie fell slightly in 2020 from 2019.



High Prairie issued 20 development permits in 2020 that totaled $1,365,000, says development clerk Marion Glodde.



That figure is down from $1,422,609 in 2019 when 30 development permits were issued.



“The town saw a slight decrease in development in 2020,” Glodde says.



“It was definitely a better year for development than I first anticipated.”



She does not believe that the coronavirus pandemic was a factor.



“We continue to see slow but steady growth in single-family residential,” Glodde says.



“Commercial, industrial and public properties continue to upgrade their facilities.”



The town issued 10 development permits for low-density residential valued at $275,000, according to figures provided by Glodde.



That included one new home and nine permits for decks and other structures.



The town issued five development permits for industrial valued at $578,000.



High Prairie granted four development permits for public properties valued at $467,000.



Highway commercial development permits valued $40,000 for five development permits.



Development permits for downtown commercial valued $32,000 as five development permits were issued.



The town is optimistic for another productive year.



“We are hoping to see big growth in development in 2021,” Glodde says.



As COVID restrictions are predicted to be relaxed in 2021, it is predicted to spur on the economy and more development.