Bhatt new manager at RBC High Prairie

Ritesh Bhatt became the new branch manager of RBC in High Prairie on July 17.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

RBC in High Prairie welcomes a new branch manager.

Ritesh Bhatt started his new role on July 17 after serving as branch manager at the Slave Lake branch for 1 1/2 years. He has worked for RBC for four years and three previous years with banking and financial services. Bhatt has also served as a financial advisor and a mortgage specialist at other banks.

Now living in his new community, he welcomes the opportunity to come to High Prairie.

“I love High Prairie and I will be active in the community,” Bhatt says.

“High Prairie has a lot more potential and a lot to offer.”

In his new role, he is committed to the community.

“I hope my knowledge and experience will create positive results for the branch and the people in our great community,” Bhatt says.