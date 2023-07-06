Big Bear Park opens

A new park with a playground at Kinuso has been completed and Kinuso School students will be invited to design a main sign.

At its regular meeting June 28, Big Lakes County council authorized administration to work with Kinuso School to invite students to design a sign for the new playground south of the school.

Big Bear Park is located at the corner of Swan Ave. and Fourth St.

As part of the motion, council limited the cost of the sign to $5,000.

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt recommended the design contest with the local school, Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services. told council.

The motion authorizes the County to create a more prominent sign that promotes the park’s name, he added.

Two other mandatory signs must have the owner’s/operator’s name and contact information in a “readily indentifiable” and “clearly visible” location from play area area at the entrances of the park, Hawken said.

As a mandatory requirement, the signs will be purchased by Big Lakes County and can range from $50 per sign to $250, depending on the manufacturer.

Council also passed a motion by Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin for administration to seek sponsors for the park.

“Look for sponsors,” Mifflin suggested.

Hunt agreed.

Big Bear Park includes two 5-m “hillside slides”, two sets of swing sets, one for toddlers and another for older children, two “spinning chairs”, one picnic table, two benches and one large playground set for children ages 2-5.

The park will also features a physical fitness component and four pieces of workout equipment, including a stationary bicycle, an elliptical, a swing elliptical and a chest press.