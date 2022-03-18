Big bucks for bucking broncs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is doubling its sponsorship money for the 60th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo scheduled for early August.

At its regular meeting March 9, council approved a suggestion and motion by High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth that the county buy a major sponsorship for $2,000, the top level.

Administration recommended council approve only a $1,000 sponsorship.

The $1,000 figure was approved in the 2022 interim budget and is what the county budgeted in 2020 and 2021 for the event, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

Scheduled for Aug. 2-3, the rodeo was cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we should go with $2,000 because it’s the 60th annual rodeo and it hasn’t been held the past two years,” Airth said.

South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart agreed, saying the rodeo is a major event.

“It brings a lot of money into the community.”

Since 2016, the county has given an annual $1,000 sponsorship, but from 2013-2015, council contributed $2,000 annually.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux opposed the motion. He supported only $1,000.

In return for its sponsorship, the county will be recognized by sponsor flags waved during the grand entry, sponsor signs displayed on the upper level of the boardwalk, announcers will mention the name of the county, and the county will be promoted in the printed rodeo program and on the electronic sign.

The county will also receive six VIP passes for each of the two days with complementary lunch and snacks and 12 complementary drink tickets for each day.

More than 2,500 people are expected for each day of the rodeo that is sanctioned by the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association.

Rodeo chairman Charlie Milner says community support is valuable.

“The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo has a reputation of being one of the top rodeos in Alberta and draws people from communities throughout northern Alberta,” Milner writes in a letter to council.

“The costs of hosting an event such as the pro rodeo are rising and it’s only through the support from our sponsors and community volunteers that we are able to host this summer celebration,” he adds.