Big Lakes adding 2 to Wall of Fame

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two people noted for their long service in Big Lakes County will be the newest inductees on the county’s Wall of Fame.

Donald Bissell, of Enilda, and Charlene Hunt, of Kinuso, will be honoured with their names added to the Wall of Fame at the county barbecue June 16.

Council approved the nominations at its regular meeting June 8.

“We received only two nominations,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk told council.

Names of the two will be unveiled during a brief ceremony at the barbecue at the main office in High Prairie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bissell was nominated by Eric Corbiere.

“He is a great mentor to the community,” Corbiere says.

Bissell has been a volunteer firefighter for 43 years with Big Lakes County Fire Service, many of those years as deputy fire chief for the Enilda fire district.

He served on Big Lakes council as a councillor for Enilda – Big Meadow from 2017-21.

Bissell has also been active with the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture for decades.

“He has helped people in the community, and tried to make the community a better place,” the nomination letter reads.

Bissell has also created a garden for local residents to grow vegetables.

“He has always put his community first, he is selfless and he has no problem helping people in need,” the nomination says.

“He is always happy and stands up for the patrons of the community.

“He is very deserving of this award.”

Years ago, at Enilda Mud Bowl, he was also affectionalte known as Papa Smurf to the youth bowlers.

Hunt was nominated by Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt, who was the only Wall of Fame recipient in 2020 before she was elected to council in 2021.

Charlene Hunt has served as the president of the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society since 2010 and served on the board since 1990.

“Charlene has dedicated many years to this society,” the nomination says.

“Our society would not be functioning today if it were not for her.”

Hunt has done extensive volunteering for the agricultural society, from working bingos, organizing curling bonspiels, decorating floats for the local parade and helping out during the Christmas social to judging Light-Up, making floats and counting money for any functions and always willing to offer a hand, the nomination says.

When the society recently hired a new secretary and janitors, she spent many hours to help train them and do book work.

Hunt is the principal of of the Swan River First Nation School.

“This is a full-time job in itself, but she always has time to give her all to all to the agricultural society,” the nomination cites