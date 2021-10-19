Big Lakes adds 5 to Wall of Fame

Neil and Maureen Renneberg, of Joussard, receive their award as the 2021 honoured volunteers on the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame.

Roberta Hunt, of Kinuso, receives her award as the 2020 honoured volunteer on the Wall of Fame.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Five people who volunteer in their communities east of High Prairie had their names added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame.

Neil and Maureen Renneberg, of Joussard, were honoured for their dedicated services as 2021 recipients during a brief ceremony Oct. 13.

Roberta Hunt, of Kinuso, was honoured as the 2020 recipient.

Bryan and Sandy Heroux, of Faust, were also named as 2021 winners but were unable to attend.

The Rennebergs were thrilled by the honour.

“We were completed surprised to be named,” Neil Renneberg says.

“I’m sure there are many other people in Joussard more worthy of the award.”

Maureen Renneberg says volunteering is a good way to get involved in the community.

“We were new to the community and to volunteer is one way to get to know people,” she says.

The Rennebergs were nominated by the Joussard Community Association. They have been residents of the county since 1998.

Both have been members of the Joussard Community Association and the Joussard Homesteader Society for more than 20 years. Neil has served as president while Maureen has served as secretary for each organization.

They have both been active in the regional cribbage club for about 15 years and Neil has served as the hamlet representative.

“Neil and Maureen are outstanding members of our community,” the nomination states.

“They are always willing to volunteer for any community event or function and also to help individual residents.

“Every community needs a Neil and Maureen.”

They have contributed to nearly every event in the past 20-plus years, setting up preparation, at the event and clean-up.

They were among the major planners and time contributors to plan and construct additional lots at Lakeshore Campground 20 years ago.

Neil served as president of the Joussard Community Association for three or four terms and as president of the Joussard Homesteader Society for three or four terms.

Maureen served as secretary for the JCA for about eight years and many more years including currently for the Homesteaders. Maureen is also the Homesteader representative on the regional cribbage club executive.

Maureen and Neil are always available and knowledgeable as contacts for the community in general and the Homesteader Hall, such as opening and opening for rentals, contractors and meetings and basically anything that is needed.

Hunt was nominated by Kinuso resident Dianne Doerksen.

“Roberta has true community spirit,” Doerksen says.

“When it comes to her community, Roberta’s heart is the size of Kinuso.

“She is the welcome wagon, giving gifts and food to all new residents.”

Hunt has made Kinuso her home since 1997.

Following is a list of her volunteer service and other comments in his nomination.

-Kinosayo Museum – secretary – three years.

-Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society – member – eight-plus years.

-Kinuso School Parent Council – treasurer – 11 years.

-Kinuso Youth Curling – coach – eight-plus years.

-Kinuso Curling Club – bonspiel organizer students Grades 3-12 Skeeter Spiel – eight-plus years.

-Kinuso Rodeo Association – volunteer and organizer – four years.

Hunt organizes the Rocks and Rings Curling Program at Kinuso School.

“Roberta organizes plenty of flowers at the entrance of Kinuso with students and residents,” the nomination states.

She makes sure seniors in Kinuso have someone to visit and have coffee with.

“When there is a death in a Kinuso family, Roberta brings a care and a meal – much appreciated,” the nomination says.

Hunt volunteers for all community events and work at fundraising casinos for local organizations.