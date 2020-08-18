Big Lakes allows up to four RVs on recreation properties

Aerial photo provided by Big Lakes County shows the area of South West Shore Estates in Joussard. South West Shore Estates is the southern development.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Up to four recreation vehicles are now allowed for each property of Southwest Shore Estates in Joussard in Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting Aug. 12, county council adopted an amended land-use bylaw that allow a maximum of four RVs on properties larger than 2.5 acres in the communal recreation district from the current maximum of two.



The bylaw allows two RVs as permitted use and two RVs as discretionary use per site.



Southwest Shore Estates requested the increased maximum in June after pleading councils for more than 10 years.



“I think it’s time we give them what they want,” says Reeve Richard Simard, who represents the Joussard area.



The bylaw also applies to Hilliard’s Bay Estates lots north of Hilliard’s Bay Road and two lots in Key Cove Estates, says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



Future communal recreation district subdivisions would also be able to park up to four RVs on each lot that is 2.5 acres or greater with approval from the Municipal Planning Commission.



Only one letter of opposition was received for the public hearing held the same day.



Hilliard’s Bay Condo Association is “strongly opposed”, Olansky says.



Association vice-president John VandenBerg said at the hearing that the county bylaw allows more RVs per lot than the association bylaws states.



It would be confusing for residents, he says.



Olansky confirms that the stronger bylaw for any issue at the development would over-rule the other jurisdiction.



As a discretionary use, development permit approval from the Municipal Planning Commission would be required for the desired number of RV’s, up to four.



“This would allow the development officers to continue to approve and issue development permits for up to two RVs,” Olansky says.



Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen, Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx, Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell, High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councllor Ann Stewart voted in favour of the bylaw.



Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch and North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews voted against the bylaw.



Initially, the proposed amendment was defeated in a 4-4 tie at council’s regular meeting June 10 before the bylaw returned July 8.



Council voted 9-0 in favour of the bylaw proceeding after eight property owners promoted the proposal and Southwest Shore as a delegation in the meeting.



“They’ve been addressing this for 13 years,” Simard says.



Most of the eight speakers say the 78-acre property with 22 sites has more then enough open space to increase the number of RVs.



“There’s all kinds of room to allow four RVs,” says Brian Bourgeault, who initiated the delegation.



‘It is very private and as a result, esthetics is not an issue as most everything is hidden by this barrier,” Bourgeault says.



Bourgeault says increasing the maximum to four RVs would allow property owners to host more family members and not exclude anybody.



“This is not a congestion issue at Southwest Shore as there is plenty of room,” Bourgeault says.



Most every site has a 40-foot forested barrier around its perimeter.



He says 18 owners signed a petition to increase the maximum number to four.



Property developer Shane White says the small community is a gem in the region.