Big Lakes appoints Boulet

Big Lakes County has named a licensed weed and pest inspector in the absence of an agricultural fieldman, assistant agricultural fieldman.

At its regular meeting April 13, council appointed Norm Boulet as an inspector to administer the Weed Control Act and the Pest Control Act.

“He graciously offered his services and expertise to keep our spray program moving in 2022,” said Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

The County currently does not have a fieldman and assistant and continues efforts to recruit.

“In order to have a legislatively-compliant spray program, Big Lakes County needs someone who holds a pesticide applicator to carry out our seasonal spray program,” Hawken said.

Boulet has an inspector licence and several decades experience..

Last year, he retired after 15 years as M.D. of Smoky River agricultural fieldman.