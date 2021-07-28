Big Lakes backs business licences

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has initiated steps to create an official program to issue business licences.



At its regular meeting July 14, council gave first reading to a business licence bylaw.



To provide additional services to county businesses, a licencing bylaw was suggested by the Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority at its meeting March 30, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



The committee proposes that business licences be issued free of charge and that it be a voluntary program, she says.



“It is hoped that once in place, local businesses will see the benefit of having a business licence and participate,” says Olansky.



“A business licence shows the public that a business meets requirements and is permitted to operate in the county.”



Olansky says Big Lakes County receives several business licence requests from business operators.



Businesses sometimes require a business licence for reasons such as insurance requirements and other regulatory authorities. When the requests are recevied, Olansky says, the County must send a letter to the business or licensing body to explain the County does not issue business licences.



Olansky says business licences are standard in many Alberta municipalities; however, it is less common in rural municipalities.



Reeve Ken Matthews supports the proposal.



“That’s why many municipalities have business licences, so they follow the rules,” Matthews says.



CAO Jordan Panasiuk agrees.



“It’s usually regulatory bodies that require business licences for people to operate a business,” he says.



Business licences would also provide data for the County to develop a business directory.