Big Lakes backs housing project

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County plans to back Heart River Housing in its endeavour to add more seniors housing in High Prairie.



At its regular meeting Aug. 26, council agreed in principle to “on lend” a 10-year loan of up to $7 million at an interest rate equal to that charged by the Alberta Capital Finance Authority.



HRH plans to add 20 units to Pleasantview Lodge, which currently has 53 units.



HRH not eligible to borrow directly from the finance authority as housing management bodies are not permitted by legislation.



Communication from HRH indicates the housing authority prefers funding from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.



Heart River has already started the application process.



Borrowing from a municipality is the second choice for HRH.



Four building developers remain in the running for the project after HRH received 11 requests for proposals by the deadline Sept. 22, CAO Lindsay Pratt says.



HRH hosted the final four bidders at a site meeting Oct. 8 before presentations and interviews scheduled for Oct. 27 and 29.



“The subcommittee plans to make a recommendation to the board Nov. 5,” Pratt says.



“Once a contractor is selected, we will start the design phase targeted to be completed by late February.”



HRH will engage the community in the design phase, with plans for an open house.



“We want community input,” Pratt says.



Various design plans for units will be included.



To make way for the expansion at the lodge, the central office will also move from Pleasantview to a new home base on 58 Street in a building formerly occupied by KC’s Factory Direct Furniture and McLaren Technical.