Big Lakes buying new hoist

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is getting a welcome lift.

At its regular meeting Feb. 23, council approved an additional $45,000 in the capital budget for a new four-point hoist for the public works shop.

Funds will be taken from the general transportation reserve, said Vic Abel, director of public works.

“If it gets approved today, we can order it,” he added.

“The existing four-point hoist, purchased in 2011, is at the end of its service life and is no longer able to be certified.

“It is the most economical option and no changes to the mounting location would need to be made to install the hoist.”

The four-point hoist is required to service vehicles up to two tons.