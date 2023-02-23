Big Lakes charity golf event in limbo

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual Big Lakes County Invitational Charity Golf Tournament may be turfed after running for many years.

At its regular meeting Jan. 25, council tabled a motion to cancel the tournament.

“Administration is seeking direction from council on whether the tournament should continue for 2023,” interim CAO Roy Brideau asks.

“The tournament consists of a lot of planning and preparation by administration.”

Council directed administration to compile staff time and full costs to hold the event.

Brideau also suggests council may want to consider hiring a person to organize the event. Council directed administration to provide information on the cost to contract a co-ordinator.

Administration will also present other options for charity fundraising events that will not take up so much staff time and cost to the County.

He says the event is becoming more costly and time-consuming for staff.

“When I was the CAO, I thought it would be better to donate directly to the charity than hold the tournament,” says Brideau.