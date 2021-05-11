Big Lakes connects to internet group

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is connecting to a provincial organization that promotes internet service in rural regions.



At its regular meeting April 28, council decided to become a member of the Alberta Rural Connectivity Coalition.



Council approved the recommendation from CAO Jordan Panasiuk.



“The coalition advocates for universal access to high-speed internet at an affordable price for all Albertans, including those living in rural, remote, First Nations and Metis settlement communities,” Panasiuk says.



“The time is right for the group to push this because the government is promoting internet.”



He says the coalition is pushing for multiple levels of government to immediately take steps to provide funding and other forms of regulatory relief for telecommunications infrastructure in Alberta’s rural commu- nities.



“These actions should be made a priority for areas in the province that are suffering from a lack of access to modern, high-speed internet access,” Panasiuk says.



It will cost council no money to join the coalition.



“It keeps us informed on certain advocacy efforts relating to rural broadband,” Pansasiuk says.



Improved and expanded internet service has been a priority for Big Lakes for the past several years.