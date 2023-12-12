Big Lakes considering road upgrades in 2024 budget

Richard Froese

Big Lakes County will consider up to $2.9 million to improve roads when council prepares the 2024 interim operating and capital budgets.

At its regular meeting Nov. 22, council reviewed the 2024 capital projects for roads proposed by Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations.

Hamlet road projects will also need to be added to the list as part of the five-year road construction and paving plan that will be discussed Dec. 4-5 to prepare the 2024 interim operating and capital budgets.

“These will be brought forward to our budget meeting,” Reeve Tyler Airth said at the meeting.

Under the County’s five-year road construction policy, administration is required to evaluate project requests and set priorities, Cymbaluk added.

“We are currently working on a pavement management strategy as well,” Cymbaluk told council.

Priority projects for 2024 are estimated at $2,959,195.

The biggest project proposed is to pave Township Rd. 752A in the Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park and Hilliard’s Bay Estates area and Range Rd. 141 leading to Shaw’s Point Resort estimated at $2,197,019. Big Lakes has committed those roads as top priorities for funding from the provincial Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program under Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors.

“That would be a big pill for us to swallow to pay for it all on our own,” Cymbaluk said.

He also proposes $3,649,604 in 2025, $1,729,610 in 2026 and $1,619,716 in 2027 to pave roads in that area.

In 2024, Cymbaluk proposes:

Faust surfacing, curb and gutters on Third Ave. and Fourth Ave. proposed at $376,492.

River Road alignment proposed at $100,000.

Range Road 172 gradeline adjustment estimated at $97,684.

Faust Third Ave. alley estimated at $38,000.

Various access roads estimated at $150,000.

“More detailed evaluations and cost estimates of projects are being done,” Cymbaluk said.

During budget deliberations, Cymbaluk will present the capital projects with options for grants and other sources of funding to aid council.

“There could be potential for cost-sharing on some roads, including support from industry.”

Further down the road in the proposed five-year capital road plan, Cymbaluk recommends various other major. The Gilwood Road pavement rehabilitation is estimated at $7.8 million and the East Prairie Road upgrade is estimated at $7.28 million. They are the major priorities over the next five years, Cymbaluk noted.

He proposes to earmark the Gilwood project with $2.6 million in each year 2025-07 and the complete East Prairie Road project in 2028.

Beyond the five-year plan, Cymbaluk proposes Snipe Lake Road pavement rehabilitation project estimated at $3.12 million.

The road constructions policy states council will establish an annual budget for road construction and surfacing within the capital budget.

Relevant rating criteria as stated in the engineering standards manual, will be updated as required.

Council may receive road project requests from council, administration, residents, school divisions and other sources.

All requests will be made in writing on the “Request for Road Construction” form.

In October each year, an evaluation committee consisting of the director of operations and designated staff will identify proposed road construction projects.

Requests will be considered potential projects, but not limited to several factors: