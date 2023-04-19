Big Lakes council agrees to fund farm safety program

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is supporting a program that teaches farm safety to local students.

At its regular meeting April 12, council approved sponsorship funding of $553 to the Farm Safety Centre based in Raymond.

The centre requested funding to continue to present farm safety education to children in rural and remote schools through its Safety Smarts program, says Dave Reynolds, director of corporate services.

“The county has not funded this initiative in the past,” Reynolds says.

He notes the centre is seeking funds at $3.50 per student and $553 represents the funding total for 158 students who received the presentations in Big Lakes in 2022.

“The FSC is a non-profit organization that began Safety Smarts in 1998,” Reynolds.

“Individual classes rural elementary school students receive in-class farm safety instruction through the program.”

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth says St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie is the only local school where the program is presented.

The centre has financially struggled the past few years, states a letter from FSC executive director Jordan Jensen and co-signed by program manager Keylan Kado.

“The Farm Safety Centre faced a significant challenge in 2020 when the Government of Alberta ended all involvement in and support of farm safety learning and extension,” Jensen says.

“The decision resulted in the loss of about 35 per cent of our annual funding in the form of government grants designation for program delivery.”

Since then the centre is seeking more support from rural municipalities and communities.

“We are grateful for the continued commitment of counties and M.D.s across Alberta, which has allowed us to keep the Safety Smarts program running this year,” Jensen says.

“Contributions have made a significant impact on our ability to fulfill our mission and make a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.

“The Farm Safety Centre is hopeful that in 2023 your organization will consider supporting our extension efforts as we continue to search for additional funding partners.”