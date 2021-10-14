Big Lakes council takes steps to increase home support for seniors

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Seniors living in their homes in the High Prairie and Big Lakes County region will soon get improved access to home support.

Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services is recruiting a full-time home support worker.

At its regular meeting Sept. 22, Big Lakes council approved a recommendation to change the three part-time contract workers to one permanent full-time County employee that will cost $69,230.36 annually.

“In the past few years, it has been difficult to retain contractors,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

“We feel this is a crucial position.”

One contractor was in place for two to three months in the winter before she resigned and another in the spring for one month.

Another position has been vacant since March 2020.

“The recruitment process has been unsuccessful to date largely because the County cannot guarantee the number of hours,” Olansky says.

“Potential candidates are often seeking a full-time permanent position.”

It is proposed the contract positions be replaced with one full-time permanent split home support / outreach work- er.

“It’s difficult to recruit because it’s only part time,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.

FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says the full-time position will help many seniors stay in their home in their community.

“We need a full-time position,” Hanna says, adding one full-time worker can have up to 30 clients.

Home support would be the priority and outreach worker duties would be secondary, Olansky says.

The home support worker provides various services, which include housekeeping, cleaning, washing meal planning, food preparation, picking up groceries, limited emergency respite and other home management service considered appropriate.

The outreach worker role of the position would assist with office janitorial duties, FCSS events and programs and back-up duties when other employees are absent.

Olansky says the home support program currently has 21 clients.

“Once a suitable candidate is in place, the client numbers will increase,” Olansky says.