Big Lakes County announces new dates for hamlet waste round-ups

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

(High Prairie) – Due to circumstances beyond its control, Big Lakes County has changed the dates of its Household Waste Round-Up in its hamlets.

The new dates are as follows. Please be advised of the new dates and locations:

Monday, July 17 – Enilda

Tuesday, July 18 – Grouard

Wednesday, July 19 – Joussard

Thursday, July 20 – Faust

Friday, July 21 – Kinuso

Property owners in hamlets in Big Lakes County have an opportunity to clean up their yards and get rid of large items.

“Each hamlet has a specified pick-up date in late spring and early summer where residents are asked to bring all trash, including fridges and couches they wish to remove from their residences, to the curb,” says Dave Reynolds, director of corporate services.

“The County’s public works crew conducts the pick-up and disposal of trash to our local waste sites.”

He adds the project helps residents and benefits the local communities.

“The County has previously conducted the hamlet clean-up initiative with the goal of assisting residents with removing trash from their properties to make the hamlets a cleaner and more desirable place to live and visit,” Reynolds says.