Big Lakes County becomes silver sponsor

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will chip in funding toward a provincial conference for an organization that includes the reeve on its board.

At its regular meeting Dec. 14, council approved a motion to buy a silver sponsorship of $1,250 for the 2023 conference of the Community Planning Association of Alberta (CPAA).

The conference is May 1-3 in Leduc, Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, told council.

The CPAA provides a forum for all stakeholders in planning and development, including elected officials, administrators planners, academics and students, and private industry to discuss planning-related concepts, ideas, issues and solutions.

Reeve Robert Nygaard, who serves Faust on council, was elected by acclamation as a director for a four-year term at the CPAA’s annual general meeting May 3.

The silver sponsorship provides the County with one free conference registration valued at $550, authorizes the County as the sole sponsor of one activity, such as two concurrent sessions, breakfast or education lunch.

Big Lakes and its logo will also be promoted in the conference program guide and be prominent on signage on the site.

The CPAA is a diverse group of professionals and elected officials who discuss, promote and facilitate productive conversation about community planning and development in Alberta.